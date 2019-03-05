Shannen Doherty ‘devastated’ after Luke Perry’s death

Shannen Doherty says she’s “struggling” with the loss of the man who, with her, brought to life one of TV’s most iconic fictional teen couples on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty wrote on Instagram. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives.”

Perry and Doherty played on-and-off-again couple Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh on the ’90s teen drama.

Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering what his publicist said was “a massive stroke.”

After his death, Perry’s “90210” colleagues Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris were among those who paid tribute to the actor.

“He has left his mark — never to be forgotten,” Carteris, now president of SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement.

Doherty’s post included a number of images from their time on the series together. The first photo, however, seemed to be taken more recently.

“Processing this is impossible right now,” she added.