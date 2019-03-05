Police shoot man in Harlem: sources

Manhattan — Police shot a man in Harlem on Tuesday evening, sources said.

Officers responded to West 114th Street following a report of a man with a gun, police sources said.

Police fired two shots, sources said. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, sources said. He is not likely to die.

Police have asked people to avoid the areas west of 114th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass Boulevard because of the investigation.

Expect police presence and traffic delays in the area.

