Person in custody in connection to 15-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A person is in NYPD custody Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old Brooklyn boy.

Police have not released any identifying information on the person they’re questioning and no charges have been filed, but officials had released a photo of suspect Martial C. Amilcar, 20, on Monday.

Amilcar is one of two suspects in the death of Samuel Joseph. He shot in the head, torso and arm at the apartment building where he lived.

Police had asked for help finding Amilcar on Monday.

The gunmen were looking for Joseph’s older brother, Chief of Investigations William Aubry said. They had asked Samuel’s younger sister where her brother was right before shots were fired.

