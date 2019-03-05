Medical Examiner rules 2018 death of Queens 1-year-old a homicide: police

QUEENS — The death of a 1-year-old girl who suffered ongoing abuse and was found unconscious in her Queens home has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner, police said Tuesday.

Elaina Torabi died from “fatal child abuse syndrome” on Oct. 3, 2018, according to the medical examiner.

“The term ‘fatal child abuse syndrome’ is used when a child sustains injuries over a period of time,” according to the examiner.

The child’s mother, Tina Torabi, has since been charged with assault, police said. It is not clear if she is expected to also face homicide charges.

Elaina Torabi was found in their Ashby Avenue home last October unconscious and unresponsive with bruising, lacerations and fractures, police said at the time. She died at the hospital.

Her twin brother suffered bruising, lacerations and a broken pelvis.

Tina Torabi was previously charged with felony assault after investigators said she critically injured her 1-year-old son.

Investigators planned on questioning the twins’ father, but he was found dead on the balcony of a hotel days after his daughter’s death after a suspected suicide.