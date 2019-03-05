Man charged in connection to Long Island IHOP shooting: police

Posted 10:37 AM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, March 5, 2019

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Police have charged a man accused of firing shots inside an IHOP on Long Island Monday.

Deontrae Green, 19, was arrested after he allegedly shot a man inside an IHOP restaurant on Long Island.

Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at an IHOP on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at 1:24 p.m., Suffolk Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

Responding officers were on scene in 2 minutes, and found that a shooting had occurred between two people who knew each other, later identified as Deontrae Green, 19, and Tyriek Corbin, 20, according to police.

Related Story
Person shot in crowded IHOP on Long Island; suspected gunman detained: police

Video surveillance inside the restaurant showed Green approach a table where multiple people sat, before shooting Corbin.

At least 20 people were inside the restaurant at the time, including a family with a child in a high chair that sat directly across from where the shooting took place, officials said.

A bullet fragment was later found in a woman’s sweater, but it did not penetrate her skin, police said.

Corbin, who was shot at least once, later arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Green, who is from Islandia, was located near the IHOP and apprehended, officials said.

Green has been charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.