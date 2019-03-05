Man charged in connection to Long Island IHOP shooting: police

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Police have charged a man accused of firing shots inside an IHOP on Long Island Monday.

Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at an IHOP on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at 1:24 p.m., Suffolk Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

Responding officers were on scene in 2 minutes, and found that a shooting had occurred between two people who knew each other, later identified as Deontrae Green, 19, and Tyriek Corbin, 20, according to police.

Video surveillance inside the restaurant showed Green approach a table where multiple people sat, before shooting Corbin.

At least 20 people were inside the restaurant at the time, including a family with a child in a high chair that sat directly across from where the shooting took place, officials said.

A bullet fragment was later found in a woman’s sweater, but it did not penetrate her skin, police said.

Corbin, who was shot at least once, later arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Green, who is from Islandia, was located near the IHOP and apprehended, officials said.

Green has been charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.