Man being questioned for assault on 8-year-old boy on Manhattan train: sources

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man was taken into NYPD custody in connection Tuesday with an attack on an 8-year-old boy on a Manhattan train, police sources said.

He is being questioned for the Monday night attack. Police say the unidentified man walked up to the child and his mother aboard the 3 train at the Fulton Street subway station at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday. Before any words were exchanged, the man allegedly punched the boy in the back of the head, causing the victim pain and swelling. The man then fled the location without saying a word.

A witness went after the man without any luck after the attack.

The 8-year-old boy was taken to New York—Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was treated and released.

No identifying information has been released on the person being questioned by police.