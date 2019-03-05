Harlem mom says she has a rodent problem after unfinished NYCHA repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Denicia Sutton lives at the Polo Grounds in Harlem with her three children and says the city started work in her apartment and never finished it.

“They have taken out the cabinets and didn’t replace them, weeks ago," Sutton said. "And now I have a family of mice that have moved in. It’s ridiculous."

Sutton says she is hoping repair crews can come sooner than later.

“I pray to a higher power lord just please touch these people’s heart," Sutton said. "How can they be so cruel. You know my situation. And you just won’t do anything."

A NYCHA spokesperson says that staff was previously scheduled to plaster kitchen wall and replace cabinets on March 13. Additional plaster work and bathroom painting is also already scheduled for March 13. Exterminators treated the home on Feb. 14, and are scheduled for routine extermination on May 24.

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

