End of Daylight Saving Time increases drowsy driving dangers

As we approach Daylight Saving Time, a reminder we will spring ahead and lose an hour of sleep this coming weekend.

And while that means warmer days are ahead, it's also a time when people are more likely to drive while they are tired.

According to Chevy Safety Engineer Maureen Short, "It really is a form of impaired driving."

To demonstrate what it's like to drive drowsy, Chevy set up a driving course at Citi Field Tuesday. The driver wears 23 pounds of weights and googles that become opaque at regular intervals. This mimics slowed reaction time.

A 2018 AAA study showed drowsiness is a factor in almost 10 percent of all vehicle accidents.

Long Island resident Justin Friedman said he probably drives when he shouldn't.

"When I do my overnight security job, I just feel so tired," Friedman said.

But Queens resident Jacob Sardaryan explained why so many people get behind the wheel when they are tired.

"A lot of people don't have an alternative, like leave your car here, take an Uber," Sardaryan said. "That's not realistic."

Safety experts have recommended pulling over in a safe place to rest if you feel very tired. You can also make a hands free phone call to keep you more alert. It's also recommended you activate the safety features in your vehicle, like lane assist.