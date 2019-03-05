Emergency crews respond to fire, ‘underground explosion with possible gas leak’ in Brooklyn: FDNY

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Emergency crews responded to a fire and “underground explosion with a possible gas leak” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to FDNY.

The incident happened along Broadway and Kent Avenue in Williamsburg at about 11:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Con Edison is expected to arrive at the scene, and no injuries were immediately reported, according to FDNY.

Video from the Citizen app shows firefighters on scene, with flames coming from the ground.

This is a developing story; check back for updates