Driver involved in hit-and-run that killed DJ Jinx Paul takes plea deal, DA says

NEW YORK — The suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed the popular radio host DJ Jinx Paul took a plea deal Tuesday, the Brooklyn District Attorney said.

Kevin Ozorio, 28, of Manhattan pleaded guilty to leaving the scene without reporting the incident, the DA said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.

Ozorio was also charged tampering with evidence, prosecutors said.

Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9 FM, was crossing the street near Sheffield and Jamaica avenues shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016, when he was struck by a Honda Accord.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Guerrero, 39, mortally wounded in the road.

When police arrived, they found Guerrero with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Ozorio allegedly brought his car to a body shop later that day to repair a shattered windshield.

Following Guerrero’s death, city officials have called for llegislation for new city-wide hit-and-run alert systems.