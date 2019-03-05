Corey Johnson calls for city control of MTA during State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The transit system connects the city and the region. That’s a statement on which most everyone can agree.

But who should be in charge and what's the best way to operate it? That has been a point of discussion for years and this year, it's intensifying.

“Mobility is opportunity,” said NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

In his first state of the city speech, NYC Council Speaker Johnson dedicated the entire talk to transit and transportation.

“The City’s subway and buses are in a state of crisis. Service interruptions are common and delays are frequent,” says the 104-page report prepared by Council Speaker Johnson and staff.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was created by an act of the state legislature in 1965 for financial and politics reasons. Prior to that, New York City Transit Authority operates the system.

Johnson is calling for municipal control of the transit system. It would include bridges and tunnels in the city that are currently with the MTA.

He’s calling for the state legislature to pass congestion pricing. Municipal control would have to address MTA debt, procurement, labor costs, and support for the railroads.

Currently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appoints the chairperson and commissioners to a governing board. Those representatives are approved by the State Senate after being recommended by the Governor, the Mayor, and City and County Executives.

People are calling it an ambitious plan. It would take some action of the legislature and the Mayor.

Eric Phillips, who is the press secretary for Mayor de Blasio, said the Mayor appreciates the Speaker’s transit vision and contribution. He acknowledged the system is in a crisis.

"A City takeover of the subways is a worthy discussion that in a best-case scenario would take years to achieve,” Phillips said in a statement. “the Mayor is focused on immediate actions to fix the broken subway system. We have four weeks to deliver sustainable revenue sources capable of turning this crisis around."

Last week, the Governor and Mayor unveiled a 10-point plan to reform the bureaucracy.

They also support congestion pricing and creating a dedicated revenue stream which would allow for more improvement and repairs.

“The MTA’s new leadership team has been working hard to deliver significant service improvement, cost reduction, and general modernization on all fronts” says Max Young with the MTA.

“As we continue our serious drive to embrace innovation and contain costs, and numerous other initiatives to reform our business practices, we are laser-focused on the passage of congestion pricing and obtaining the funding we need to deliver the transit system that New Yorkers deserve,” Young said in the statement.

Statistics show subway performance is at four-year highs. More than $800 million was provided through the Subway Action Plan for repair and maintenance in the previous budget.

The next state budget is due on April 1, 2019.