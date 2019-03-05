Blast of bitter cold air moves into the tri-state area

NEW YORK — Bundle up! The first day of spring is about two weeks away, but a blast of cold, arctic air is moving into the tri-state area, making it feel like spring is still a long way to go.

High pressure will bring cold, arctic air into the region for the middle of the work week.

Tuesday will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 30 degrees in New York City and highs in the upper 20s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for this time of the year is about 46 degrees.

However, with the wind chill, temperatures will feel like we are in the teens or single digits.

Clouds will move in later in the day as a disturbance passes to the north during the night, bringing the chance of a few flurries north of the city.

Winds will pick up, bringing the core of the cold Wednesday.

Highs will only be in the upper 20s, but the winds will be gusting 20-30 mph, making it feel more like the teens during the afternoon. Overnight, lows will be in the teens with single digit wind chills.

We recover a little bit on Thursday with highs in the 30s, then around 40 by Friday. A weak system slides just south of the region bringing the chance of snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures then warm up through the weekend with highs in the 50s for Sunday, but it will come with some rain.