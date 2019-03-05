Advocates call for safety measures after 5th NYC bicyclist death this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — So far this year, five bicyclists have been killed in New York City, according to Transportation Alternatives.

Advocates are now calling for safer streets and a call for Mayor Bill de Blasio to act before another person dies.

The latest death happened just last week, when 25-year-old Aurilla Lawrence was struck and killed by a silver tanker truck on Rodney Street in Williamsburg.

Local residents and workers told PIX11 News, it gets dark under the elevated train and even late at night there are a lot of speeding vehicles.

PIX11 News obtained surveillance video from a nearby laundromat that captured the truck seconds before it ran over the cyclist and kept on driving.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has yet to be identified.

Friends, family and transportation advocates gathered Monday night during a vigil for Lawrence, pleading for the city to do more about the dangers bikers face on the streets.

"If we truly care about vision zero, we need to start taking action... proactively," one transportation advocate said at Monday's vigil.