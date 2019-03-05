27-year-old man found shot to death in Queens: police

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A 27-year-old man died after being shot in the chest in Queens on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Responding to a 911 call of a male shot in the vicinity of 180th Street and 145th Avenue, just blocks from Springfield Gardens High School, police found Queens resident Pernell Cudjoe lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officers found Cudjoe, who lives within blocks of the shooting, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, according to police.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.