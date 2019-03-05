2 men throw Molotov cocktail inside East Harlem apartment building: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for the masked men caught on video throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a Manhattan apartment building.

It happened just before 9 p.m. last Thursday in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 116th Street in East Harlem, police said.

Video surveillance shows the two mean walking down the hallway before throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

Wanted for an Arson in vicinity of Madison Ave. and 116th St. on 2/28/19 at 8:50 PM .👓Seen them around? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.💰You may receive up to a $2500 REWARD! @NYPDDetectives #YourCityYourCall @ABC7NY @PIX11News @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/RriXDdjKJm — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 5, 2019

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).