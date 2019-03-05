13-year-old boy found dead of ‘apparent suicide’ on middle school campus: officials

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was found dead of an apparent suicide on a middle school campus, according to KTLA.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Don Juan Avila Middle School, 26278 Wood Canyon Drive, about 6:30 a.m. after an apparent suicide call led to the discovery of the boy’s body on the campus, the department said in a tweet.

The death, which is being treated as an apparent suicide, is under investigation, department spokesperson Carrie Braun told KTLA.

Both the middle school and Don Juan Avila Elementary School, which is located at the same address, were closed for the day.

There is no threat to the community, according to an alert by Aliso Viejo city officials. It did not appear anyone else was injured.

No other details, including how the boy died, about the incident have been released.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

