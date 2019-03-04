Yorkville mom says her NYCHA home hasn’t had consistent hot water in months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE -- Lakeesha Taylor lives at the Holmes Towers in Yorkville, and says she never knows when she can bathe her two sons, ages 7 and 4.

“It’s ridiculous," Taylor said. "NYCHA does what it does best and not getting us hot water. No matter how much we complain. That's every day. Today at 10:30 a.m., we had no hot water at all."

“Sometimes I like taking cold showers and sometimes I don’t. Sometimes when it’s really really really cold I don’t like it,” says 7-year-old Anthony Taylor.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us that the service interruption is listed on the website and staff is already responding.

Taylor says it may be on their website this time, but she says it’s been months of aggravation.

“How do they expect people to live and survive," Taylor said. "This has been going on for months."

Their website updates every 15 minutes.

