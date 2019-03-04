Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina, will remain anonymous

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina lottery says a single winner has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Jackpot from a drawing last October.

A lottery commission statement says the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen to remain anonymous.

It adds that the winner has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. It says that’s the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

The winner had until 5 p.m. on April 19 to walk into the South Carolina Lottery office in Columbia with the signed ticket and claim the jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at the KC Mart in Simpsonville sometime between Oct. 20 and the drawing at 11 p.m. on Oct. 23. Store employee Jee Patel said State Law Enforcement Division agents were waiting in the parking lot when workers came to open at 6 a.m. the next day.

Patel said the store got a big boost in sales in the weeks after selling the winning ticket and still gets people who think the luck will rub off on them. That’s why the half-dozen signs saying “WE SOLD A WINNING MEGA MILLIONS TICKET WORTH $1.5 BILLION” will stay up, Patel said.

Jackpots have gone unclaimed before.

Gordon Medenica, lead director for the Mega Millions consortium, said the biggest Mega Millions jackpot to go unclaimed was a $68 million prize in 2002. That ticket was sold in New York. Two winning tickets were sold for a $103.5 million jackpot in 2002 but one ticket — sold in Indiana — was never claimed, said Wendy Ahlm with the New Mexico lottery that currently oversees Powerball.

