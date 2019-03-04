Thousands without power after snow blankets tri-state region

Multiple electric and gas utility companies reported thousands of power outages across tri-state area households after heavy snow, sleet and rain blanketed the region Monday morning.
The following numbers across households were reported:
Con Edison:
- New York City: 1,171
- Westchester: 2,977
Central Hudson and Gas:
- Orange Count, N.Y.: 423
- Dutches County, N.Y.: 111
Orange and Rockland Utilities:
- Rockland County, N.Y.: 301
- Orange County, N.Y.: 1
- Bergen County, N.J.: 37
PSE&G Long Island:
- Nassau County: 450
- Suffolk County: 398
PSE&G New Jersey
- New Jersey: 4,404
JCP&L:
- New Jersey: 7,428
The storm system that brought heavy snow, sleet and rain to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move offshore Monday morning.