Thousands without power after snow blankets tri-state region

Posted 5:50 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, March 4, 2019

Multiple electric and gas utility companies reported thousands of power outages across tri-state area households after heavy snow, sleet and rain blanketed the region Monday morning.

The following numbers across households were reported:

Con Edison:

  • New York City: 1,171
  • Westchester: 2,977

Central Hudson and Gas: 

  • Orange Count, N.Y.: 423
  • Dutches County, N.Y.: 111

Orange and Rockland Utilities: 

  • Rockland County, N.Y.: 301
  • Orange County, N.Y.: 1
  • Bergen County, N.J.: 37

PSE&G Long Island:

  • Nassau County: 450
  • Suffolk County: 398

PSE&G New Jersey

  • New Jersey: 4,404

JCP&L:

  • New Jersey: 7,428

The storm system that brought heavy snow, sleet and rain to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move offshore Monday morning.

