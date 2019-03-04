Thousands without power after snow blankets tri-state region

Multiple electric and gas utility companies reported thousands of power outages across tri-state area households after heavy snow, sleet and rain blanketed the region Monday morning.

The following numbers across households were reported:

Con Edison:

New York City: 1,171

Westchester: 2,977

Central Hudson and Gas:

Orange Count, N.Y.: 423

Dutches County, N.Y.: 111

Orange and Rockland Utilities:

Rockland County, N.Y.: 301

Orange County, N.Y.: 1

Bergen County, N.J.: 37

PSE&G Long Island:

Nassau County: 450

Suffolk County: 398

PSE&G New Jersey

New Jersey: 4,404

JCP&L:

New Jersey: 7,428

The storm system that brought heavy snow, sleet and rain to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move offshore Monday morning.