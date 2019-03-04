‘The Sandlot’ to return as TV series starring the original cast

“The Sandlot” will be rebooted as a TV series that takes place in 1984, featuring the original cast as parents of young children.

The iconic 1993 movie took place in the summer of 1962. A group of baseball-playing friends worked to retrieve a prized baseball signed by Babe Ruth from a massive dog.

Writer-director David Mickey Evans revealed the news during an interview with The Rain Delay podcast.

“We’re about to get an order for the first two seasons,” he said. “I already got all of the original cast members back. It takes place in 1984, when they’re all, like, 33 years old and they all have children of their own.”

He wouldn’t share more about the project. It’s not clear when the TV series will be released.

“The Sandlot” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018.

It starred Tom Guiry, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Shane Obedzinski, Victor DiMattia and Grant Gelt.