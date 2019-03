Snow totals for late-season storm in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Snow fell across the Northeast early Monday, causing accumulations of just a few inches to nearly a foot in some areas.

Flakes began to fall late Sunday, and ended during the overnight hours Monday. While snow mostly did not fall during the morning rush hour, snow accumulations and slick roadways made for a potentially dangerous commute.

The National Weather Service released the following totals Monday morning:

NEW YORK

...BRONX COUNTY...

PELHAM PARKWAY HOUSE 2.4

...NASSAU COUNTY...

SYOSSET 4.0

FRANKLIN SQUARE 2.5

...NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) COUNTY...

CENTRAL PARK 5.0

...ORANGE COUNTY...

MONROE 8.0

NEWBURGH 7.0

SALISBURY MILLS 6.5

NEW WINDSOR 6.0

MIDDLETOWN 4.8

...PUTNAM COUNTY...

MAHOPAC 8.0

BREWSTER 7.8

PUTNAM VALLEY 5.8

...QUEENS COUNTY...

BAYSIDE 7.1

NYC/LAGUARDIA AIRPOR 4.8

WHITESTONE 4.5

REGO PARK 2.5

NYC/JFK AIRPORT 2.2

JAMAICA 2.0

...ROCKLAND COUNTY...

CHESTNUT RIDGE 9.0

SPRING VALLEY 8.0

STONY POINT 6.4

CONGERS 5.5

...SUFFOLK COUNTY...

SHOREHAM 6.2

WADING RIVER 5.9

CENTERPORT 4.8

ISLIP AIRPORT 3.6

NORTH BABYLON 3.2

SOUND BEACH 3.2

UPTON 2.6

...WESTCHESTER COUNTY...

ARMONK 11.0

KATONAH 10.1

MOUNT KISCO 8.0

CROTON FALLS 6.5

WHITE PLAINS 6.0

NEW JERSEY

...BERGEN COUNTY...

HAWORTH 8.8

FRANKLIN LAKES 8.5

WESTWOOD 7.3

ENGLEWOOD 7.1

EAST RUTHERFORD 5.5

LYNDHURST 3.5

RIDGEFIELD 3.2

...ESSEX COUNTY...

CEDAR GROVE 9.2

...HUDSON COUNTY...

HARRISON 5.0

...PASSAIC COUNTY...

BLOOMINGDALE 8.2

...UNION COUNTY...

UNION 6.3

NEWARK AIRPORT 4.4

CONNECTICUT

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY...

NEWTOWN 11.6

SHELTON 11.0

NEW CANAAN 10.5

DANBURY 10.0

BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 9.0

NEW FAIRFIELD 8.5

WESTON 8.2

EASTON 8.2

GREENWICH 8.1

NORWALK 8.0

STAMFORD 5.0

...MIDDLESEX COUNTY...

WESTBROOK 7.2

...NEW HAVEN COUNTY...

HAMDEN 11.4

ORANGE 11.2

OXFORD 10.5

WOODBRIDGE 10.5

SEYMOUR 9.0

CEDAR LAND 7.5

BETHANY 6.5

BRANFORD 6.0

WEST HAVEN 4.5

...NEW LONDON COUNTY...

NORWICH 6.0

LEDYARD CENTER 5.2