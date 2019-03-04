Podcast: Nor’easter — the Beast of the Northeast

NEW YORK — The mere mention of the word Nor’easter can send chills down the spine. If you grew up around New York, you know these storms mean business — they can change the landscape, cause epic devastation and claim lives.

We may dread Nor’easters, but how much do we really know about them? What makes a storm a Nor’easter, versus just a lot of rain and wind?

PIX11’s Mr. G has been covering Nor’easters for over 40 years, and he joins meteorologists from four other Tribune Media owned television stations to discuss the history, the impact and the science of forecasting these storms unique to New York and the rest of the northeastern United States.

