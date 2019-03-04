PIX11’s Fuel My School returns for its third year

NEW YORK, NY — PIX11 is pleased to announce that FUEL MY SCHOOL, a station initiative to help public school students “fuel their school” will be returning for a third year.

Through an essay contest, PIX11 will again make a financial donation to help an elementary school; a middle school and a high school achieve their academic goals through upgraded classroom supplies.

This year, PIX11 has increased the prize amount, with $11K for each first-prize winning school and $5K for the runner-up in each category.

More information on how to enter is coming shortly.