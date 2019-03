MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A person was struck by a train at the 34 St—Herald Square subway station, according to officials.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

M train service north of Delancy Street—Essex Street were cancelled. Northbound B and D trains are running on the A line from West 4 Street—Washington Square to 59 Street—Columbus Circle.

Northbound B and D trains are delayed because a person was struck by a train at 34 St-Herald Sq. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 4, 2019

Large police and fire presence at 34th St herald square station after person hit by train. pic.twitter.com/bhyj91cUqW — RandomNYCr (@AlexDowlen) March 4, 2019

This is a developing story.