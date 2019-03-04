× Person shot during altercation at IHOP on Long Island: police

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument at a Long Island IHOP on Monday, according to police.

Suffolk County police responded to shots fired at an IHOP on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma around 1:25 p.m., officials said.

A shooting victim later arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

He is believed to have been shot during an altercation at the restaurant and is now being treated, according to police. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The dispute involved “known individuals,” according to police, who added that the shooting was “not random.”

Multiple people are now in custody.