NYPD identifies man wanted for gunning down 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police on Monday identified one of two men wanted for gunning down a 15-year-old boy.

Martial C. Amilcar is wanted in connection to a teenage boy’s death in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

Samuel Joseph was shot in the head, torso and arm at the apartment building where he lived.

NYPD officials say Martial C. Amilcar, 20, is wanted in connection to Joseph’s death. Another man has not yet been identified.

The gunmen were looking for Joseph’s older brother, Chief of Investigations William Aubry said.

They had asked Samuel’s little sister where her brother was right before shots were fired.

Police have asked for help finding Amilcar.

“We’re asking for your help to locate him,” Aubry said. “Our Fugitive Enforcement Division is currently looking for him – to try to locate him and try to arrest him.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Samuel Joseph, 15, was gunned down in his apartment building.

 

 

 

