Newest ‘Real Housewife of NY’ is a pioneer in the construction business

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- The newest Real Housewife of New York is a pioneer in the construction business.

Barbara Kavovit, is the CEO and founder of Evergreen Construction. Her love of building things started when she was nine years old, growing up in the Bronx. That's when she built a bunk bed with her dad and the two even installed it.

Kavovit studied finance in school, but then soon turned back to her passion, construction.

She founded Anchor Construction which turned into the largest female owned contracting company in New York.

"I feel like a pioneer because I want to pave the way for other woman who want to go into male dominated fields."

Kavovit also wanted to help empower women with construction projects so she created her own line of tools called DIYVA, wrote two home improvement books and now has a third book on the way, a novel, called "Heels of Steel."

If she wasn't busy enough, she's now joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York. You can check her out in the new season which kicks off March 6, 2019.