MTA hosts open houses to discuss revised L train project

MTA will host four open houses with L train riders in March and April to discuss revised rehabilitation plans for the Canarsie Tunnel.

Officials will discuss and give information on the following:

Updates on the proposed construction approach and progress on other elements staying the same, such as the new elevators at Bedford Avenue, 1 Avenue and 14 Street—6 Avenue stations

The new proposed service plan

One-on-one trip planning help with MTA team members

Other service elements to help navigate the changes, such as how to know which train to board

The four open houses are scheduled in Brooklyn and Manhattan from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates: