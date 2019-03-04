MTA hosts open houses to discuss revised L train project

MTA will host four open houses with L train riders in March and April to discuss revised rehabilitation plans for the Canarsie Tunnel.
Officials will discuss and give information on the following:
- Updates on the proposed construction approach and progress on other elements staying the same, such as the new elevators at Bedford Avenue, 1 Avenue and 14 Street—6 Avenue stations
- The new proposed service plan
- One-on-one trip planning help with MTA team members
- Other service elements to help navigate the changes, such as how to know which train to board
The four open houses are scheduled in Brooklyn and Manhattan from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates:
- Thursday, March 7: Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard, 328 W 14 St.
- Wednesday, March 13: Williamsburg Northside School, 299 N 7th St.
- Tuesday, March 19: Grand Street Campus High School, 850 Grand St.
- Monday, April 8: 14th St Y, 344 E 14 St.