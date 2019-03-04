Official warning statements from the National Weather Service
MTA hosts open houses to discuss revised L train project

March 4, 2019

MTA will host four open houses with L train riders in March and April to discuss revised rehabilitation plans for the Canarsie Tunnel.

Officials will discuss and give information on the following:

  • Updates on the proposed construction approach and progress on other elements staying the same, such as the new elevators at Bedford Avenue, 1 Avenue and 14 Street—6 Avenue stations
  • The new proposed service plan
  • One-on-one trip planning help with MTA team members
  • Other service elements to help navigate the changes, such as how to know which train to board

The four open houses are scheduled in Brooklyn and Manhattan from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Thursday, March 7: Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard, 328 W 14 St.
  • Wednesday, March 13: Williamsburg Northside School, 299 N 7th St.
  • Tuesday, March 19: Grand Street Campus High School, 850 Grand St.
  • Monday, April 8: 14th St Y, 344 E 14 St.
