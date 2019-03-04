Luke Perry, star of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dead at 52

Actor Luke Perry, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale,” has died, according to several reports. He was 52.

TMZ broke the news, reporting Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last Wednesday.

Perry’s rep later confirmed his death to ET Online.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” according to a statement from the rep . “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000, the Associated Press reports.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

Perry is survived by his daughter and son.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.