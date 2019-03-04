Keith Flint, Prodigy front man, dead at 49

Keith Flint, singer in pioneering British electronic group The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home, the UK’s Press Association news agency reported. He was 49.

Flint’s distinctive appearance and vocals in hits including “Firestarter,” “Breathe” and “Smack My Bitch Up” made him one of the most recognizable figures on the British techno scene.

He was found unresponsive at his house in Essex, England, on Monday morning, PA reported.

“We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday,” a spokesman for Essex Police said in a statement.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed,” the statement added.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The group had six number one albums in the UK and one in the United States. Its last album, “No Tourists,” was released in November.