Erin Brockovich’s continued battle for clean water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most hazardous chemical compounds can be found in nearly every household item from non-stick pans, cleaners and even cosmetics. It's called PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid). Environmental activist Erin Brockovich says PFOA is the largest emerging contaminant in our water in this country today, and the chemical causes a variety of cancers including testicular, thyroid and kidney cancer. Elevated lead levels in the country's drinking water is also leading to health problems in young children. Brockovich says regular household filters do not protect from these toxins and has endorsed a tabletop filter, Aqua Tru, that uses a patented reverse osmosis purification system.

FREE LEAD TESTING WATER KIT

You can request a free kit to test your drinking water for lead through the Free Residential Lead Testing Program. Lead does not have any color, odor, or taste.

The Department of Environmental Protection will send you a test kit with instructions for collecting a sample of your drinking water. The kit comes with a pre-paid label to send it to a laboratory for lead analysis, and the results will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sample being tested.

This kit is for use in residences only and cannot be used to meet the lead testing requirements for day care centers or other businesses.

You can order only one kit at a time. If you are a landlord who wants to order more than one kit for your building, you must make a separate request for each apartment.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR ERIN BROCKOVICH'S COMMUNITY HEALTHBOOK.

The Community Healthbook is a website created by Erin Brockovich to enable individuals and communities to post and share information about not only environmental but medical device, whistleblower and pharmaceutical drugs gone wrong issues in your community.