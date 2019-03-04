Brooklyn family heartbroken after dog escapes from car, picked up by stranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- They are blue about their missing dog Blue, but they are getting some help from the men and women in blue.

Nassau County police officers are helping the Canarsie, Brooklyn family in their search for their missing dog.

Not just any dog, but a dog so loved and helpful to the family’s two special needs children.

“He’s special dog, he is everything,” Yiccy Mateo, of Canadie, Brooklyn, told PIX11 News, through her tears. “I have not been sleeping."

Two-year-old Blue is so much more than a beloved family pet.

The 25-pound Shih Tzu comforts the Mateos’ two special needs children, 16-year-old Princess who has autism and 23-year-old Yasin who has Down syndrome.

“He’s a very protective dog. He protects our special needs children,” Robert Mateo, the father told PIX11. “They love the dog very much,” he added.

Last Saturday, as the family of four was eating at Flaming Grill Buffet on Grand Avenue in Baldwin, their beloved Blue was outside in the family van with the engine running so the dog could keep warm.

Somehow, the back of the unlocked van popped open and Blue jumped out and can be seen on the surveillance video from the restaurant wandering in the parking lot and then on the sidewalk until this woman picks up the dog, looks around, perhaps to see where the Shih Tzu came from and then walks away with Blue in her arms.

“She looked 25 to 30 years old, Asian woman,” said the manager of the Flaming Grill Buffet, who did not want his name made public.

Blue did not have a chip, or name or phone number on his collar or halter.

The Mateo family just wants Blue back, no questions asked.

“He is very special to us is and to our special needs children,” Yiccy Mateo, the mother told PIX11 News. “Give him back. That’s all I ask."

The Mateo family have filed a police report with Nassau County Police who have contacted shelters.

So far, no Shih Tzu matching Blue’s description have been found.