Beauty 101: Hydrate head to toe this winter

Winter's cold and dry air can take a toll on you from your head to your toes. Beauty expert Bahar Takhtehchian is here with new products that hydrate nearly every body part so you can stay beautiful all season long.

Problem Area: Face

Whal Myung Hydrating Cream

$52

Nordstrom.com

A creamy, moisturizing face cream is a must during the winter months when your face takes a beating from the dry, cold wind. This one uses herbal ingredients like citrus peel, ginger and nutmeg plus shea butter and olive oil-based squalene to replenish the skin and build its barrier. Plus it feels and smells luxurious so you will love using it day and night.

CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$18.99

Drugstores

This serum helps to intensely moisturize dull and dehydrated skin. It features ceramides and a high concentration of hyaluronic acid, which is a humectant that helps with hydration. Hyaluronic acid can actually retain 1000x its own weight in water, so it’s a key ingredient for moisturizing the skin.The serum has a lightweight gel-cream that locks in moisture and leaves skin feeling smoother and softer. You can use it alone or layer it under your moisturizer.

Problem Area: Lips

Wen Bella Spirit Lemon & Rice Lip Scrub

$35

ChazDean.com

Lips can get dry and cracked all year long, but especially during the winter. Not only are chapped lips unattractive, but they can be painful as well. This sugar-free exfoliating lip scrub uses gentle ingredients such as lemon peel and black rice seed granules to buff away dead, dry skin cells. It also contains shea butter, jojoba, essential oils, and bamboo water to heal and revive lips, leaving them soft, smooth, supple and hydrated.

Problem Area: Body

Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash

$6.99

Target.com

The key to keeping your body hydrated is to take short, lukewarm showers and to use a hydrating body wash to cleanse your skin. Made with the refreshing scent of coconut milk, this wash lathers to perfection and leaves skin hydrated and velvety soft. The wash contains no parabens or phthalates and is certified cruelty-free.

Problem Area: Hands

NIVEA Limited-Edition Creme City Tins

.99

Drugstores

Hands take a beating during the winter months, so make sure to wear gloves at all times and reapply hand cream several times a day. This iconic hand cream protects your skin from the winter and cold as it smooths and moisturizes your skin. The tins are small and perfect to keep in your purse so you can reapply throughout the day. You can also use the crème to remove makeup in a pinch.

Problem Area: Feet

Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment

$6.99

Drugstores

The soles of your feet are susceptible to the elements during the cold winter months. To combat scaly, rough, cracked skin, apply this new spot treatment at night before bed. Clinically proven to improve the look and feel of rough and bumpy skin, this innovative treatment features a specialized formula that smoothes, moisturizes and exfoliates rough, dry, scaly, and thick patches of your skin. It’s ideal for stubborn problem areas, such as your feet, knees, elbows and knuckles and it’s important to note that a little goes a long way.