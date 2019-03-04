11-year-old food critic making a splash on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- At just 11 years old, it takes a lot to impress Luca Marconi.

The Brooklyn fifth-grader will be the first to tell you -- he loves food.

So much so, it's all he talks about with his over 18,000 Instagram followers where Luca, better known as "Luca Two Times," serves up enthusiastic and brutally honest reviews of local restaurants.

“You know it’s like nothing new,” he told PIX11. “I’ve been doing it for two years but... it’s like I’ve been doing it my whole life.. I’m Italian.

The pint-sized food critic reviews a different spot each week, putting a spotlight on local hidden gems.

His Instagram success has even gotten the attention of A-list celebrity chefs like Rachel Ray.

Eating, his mom says, is something he’s always been passionate about.

“I remember asking him one time I gave him choices of what he wanted for dinner and he looked at me and said well what kind of question is that? I want all of them,” Lucia Marconi said.

To check out Luca Two Times’ reviews, check out his Instagram page:

https://instagram.com/lucatwotimes?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=vwoz5580zzjs