Winter Storm Warning issued for tri-state area as late-season snowstorm targets New York region

Perhaps Mother Nature was saving the worst for last?

In a season notable for little snow, the tri-state area area woke up to news Sunday that the National Weather Service has upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Warning, all but confirming that a substantial storm is on the way.

The warning goes into effect at 1p.m. Sunday, but the heaviest snow is not expected to begin falling until late afternoon into the evening, with 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday morning expected to see snow falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

For the city, the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, the weather service is calling for snowfall of 5 to 8 inches. During peak times, visibilities of half a mile or less are expected. Totals could be limited to 4 to 6 inches on Long Island.

There is still the possibility that the totals could go higher, especially inland, and that numbers closer to the coast could be suppressed because of mixing with sleet or rain. Or the opposite could happen, all depending on track.

“A potential track closer to the coast could result in more mixing near the coast lowering amounts, while inland areas would have the potential for higher amounts. A track slightly farther south could result in the highest snow totals near the coast, and slightly lower totals across far northern section,” the weather service said in a statement Sunday morning.

Residents should prepare for difficult travel, and be ready for possible power outages. It’s likely that many schools across the region will choose to cancel classes on Monday morning.

After a winter notable for its paucity of snow, the region is making up for lost time.

Each of the last three systems have been getting bigger. First we got under 1 inch on Thursday morning. Then just 1.5 inches on Friday morning. Saturday morning we had 1.5 to 5 inches, depending on where you live. As usual, storm tracks and your location play big roles, and almost every storm has a few pockets of heavier rates.

This next system is going to be a genuine headache because it’s the biggest, and wettest, of them all. The models are all printing out different solutions. A few put the heaviest snow band 30 miles up-and-down I-95, and that includes the city .A few models show a moderate snowfall with some coastal mixing to keep amounts lower.

There are even differences in placement of where the heaviest snow will fall. So, this is going to be a tough forecast but definitely be prepared for hazardous travel Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

Fortunately, the storm will be out of here by Monday afternoon.Monday will be windy and cold with highs mostly in the 30’s. Then even colder air comes pouring in for the middle week.Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Some flurries and temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees below average are possible.

Highs will likely only be in the 20s, with night temperatures in the teens and single digits. Then, yet another storm is possibly on the way and could hit next weekend.