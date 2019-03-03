Official warning statements from the National Weather Service
Winter Storm Warning: Interactive radar and maps

Will New York City public schools be closed for snow on Monday?

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: A school bus is stopped while picking up a student in Manhattan's East Village on January 15, 2013 in New York City.

New York City officials have not made an announcement about public schools for Monday as of Sunday afternoon.

But the latest forecasts show 4 to 9 inches of snow are expected in the city, according to the latest forecasts from the state.

“A winter weather warning is in effect from this afternoon until tomorrow morning and we could see as much as 9 inches of snow across the city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for potentially dangerous travel conditions.

“Extreme weather is the new norm, and we have another anticipated snow event that is expected to impact most of the state tonight,” Cuomo said. “We have learned from experience that it is better to be over-prepared in these situations – if you’re not prepared before the storm, it is too late.”

Winter Storm Warning issued for tri-state area as late-season snowstorm targets New York region

MTA agencies are preparing for the heaviest snow in its service region between about 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday.

