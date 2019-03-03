‘Voice’ singer Janice Freeman dead at 33

CALIFORNIA — Janice Freeman, who garnered widespread fame after appearing as a contestant on season 13 of ‘ The Voice,’ has died. She was 33.

Freeman’s family issued the following statement to TMZ:“She was at home in Pasadena with her husband, Dion, when she started complaining she couldn’t breathe.”

TMZ reports that her husband called 911 and performed CPR before paramedics arrived. The singer, who reached top 11 on the singing contest show, was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Singers, including Jennifer Hudson, took to social media to pay tribute to Freeman, writing “the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all.”

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus, who coached Freeman on ‘The Voice,’ shared a photo of a rainbow on her Instagram story, writing “Thank you @janicefreeman… for everything. This represents you perfectly.””

Freeman has dealt with multiple health issues throughout her life, including cervical cancer, meningitis and lupus.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.