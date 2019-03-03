‘Serious storm’ heads for NY, NJ area; 1-2 inches of heavy snow may fall per hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York and New Jersey are preparing for a snowstorm that could disrupt Monday morning commutes.

This is the last snowstorm in the series and it is going to be a genuine headache because it's the biggest and wettest.

This has the potential to be the biggest snowfall of the season for many. The different models are still not exactly all in line with a similar solution. A few put the heaviest snowband 30 miles either side up and down I-95, and that includes the City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned it would be a "serious storm."

"People should be ready for really tough conditions in the morning," he said. "As the night goes on, the snow's going to pick up and it's going to get more and more intense right before the rush hour."

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday in New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey, and southwest and coastal Connecticut.

Snow could fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour early Monday morning, de Blasio warned.

Drivers should stay off the street and use public transportation if possible, officials urged. The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties, where the National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of snow. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says schools will be closed Monday and alternate side parking will be canceled Monday and Tuesday. Many other schools in the area have canceled classes.

Fortunately, the storm is a quick mover and will be out of here by Monday afternoon. It will be windy and cold with highs mostly in the 30s. Then even colder air comes pouring in for the middle week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. There may be some flurries and temperatures running 10-20 degrees below average.

Highs will only be in the 20s and nights will feature temperatures in the teens and single digits. So whatever snow is on the ground looks like it will stick around for a few days.

It will turn milder late in the week and the next storm is on the way for either Friday or Saturday — again.