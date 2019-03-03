NJ Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of Sunday’s winter storm.

The state of emergency covers all 21 N.J. counties and goes into effect at 3 p.m.

“New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow,” Murphy said in a statement. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow.”

The state is expected to see up to 8 inches of snow.

The Department of Transportation will deploy more than 2,500 snow plows and salt spreaders throughout the state.

Residents should prepare for difficult travel, and be ready for possible power outages. It’s likely that many schools across the region will choose to cancel classes on Monday morning.