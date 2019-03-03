Livery cab driver stabbed to death in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, Bronx — A cab driver is dead after he was stabbed in the neck and chest Saturday night in the Bronx, police said.

Officers found Ganiou Gandnou sitting on the driver’s side of his taxi at abut 10:45 p.m. at 4160 Hutchinson Parkway East in the Co-Op City section of the Bronx. The 27-year-old was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he died one hour later.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $3,000 reward for help locating the suspect.

“This was a savage attack on a young man who was trying to earn a living, it take an animal, someone with no type of remorse to brutally stab someone to death simply to rob him’, said spokesman of the NYSFTD Fernando Mateo.