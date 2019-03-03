Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

Dozens of schools will open late and be closed throughout the tri-state area Monday because of forecasted snow.

New York City public schools will be closed.

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted across the entire region as this storm will make travel treacherous. Snow is expected to start Sunday night. Accumulation of 5-8 inches is expected for the bulk of the region. About 4-6 inches is forecasted for Long Island.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of Sunday’s winter storm.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York and New Jersey. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Monday, March 4.

Click here to open the full list on a mobile phone.