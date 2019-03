SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — An 8-year-old boy is dead after a fire tore through a Queens house early Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out at the two-story Springfield Gardens house, located on 160th Street and 140th Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., police said.

Seven other people sustained injuries and were treated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The cause remains under investigation.