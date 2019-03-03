2 teens stabbed in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — Two teenage boys were stabbed in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 15-year-old victims were stabbed in their torsos on Riverdale Avenue near Prospect Street around 3:20 p.m., officials said. They were attacked during a group fight involving several other people.

The victims were both rushed to a local hospital, police said. One of the teens is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released additional identifying information about the victims.