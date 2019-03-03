2 teens stabbed in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — Two teenage boys were stabbed in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The 15-year-old victims were stabbed in their torsos on Riverdale Avenue near Prospect Street around 3:20 p.m., officials said. They were attacked during a group fight involving several other people.
The victims were both rushed to a local hospital, police said. One of the teens is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police have not released additional identifying information about the victims.
40.931210 -73.898747