Woman punched, placed in chokehold during Queens home invasion: police

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are looking for the two men wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Queens.

The two unidentified men rang a woman’s apartment doorbell in the vicinity of College Point Boulevard and Pople Avenue last Wednesday, police said.

When the victim, 55, answered her door, the men pushed their way into the apartment and put the woman into a chokehold, cops said.

They rummaged through her apartment, but left without any valuables, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for swelling to the face and pain to her neck.

The two suspected attackers are believed to have arrived in a white Escalade.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).