Winning $267M Mega Millions jackpot sold in NJ

Posted 12:56 PM, March 2, 2019, by

NEW JERSEY — We have a winner!

The winning ticket for the $267 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing were 29-33-39-60-66, Mega Ball: 21

The winning ticket was sold in Warren County at the Quick Check #69 at 600 New Brunswick Ave., according to New Jersey Lottery officials.

The winner will receive an estimated $267 million annuity, or $159 million in cash.

A $10,000 winning ticket was also sold in New Jersey.

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to file a claim.

