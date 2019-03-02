Two planes clip wings at Newark Airport: Officials

NEWARK — Two airplanes clipped wings at Newark International Airport during Saturday morning’s winter storm.
A taxiing Southwest plane struck wings with a parked airliner at a gate in Terminal A shortly after 7 a.m., according to Port Authority officials.
No injuries were reported, and passengers will be rebooked to new flights.
Passengers on board tweeted images of the incident.
The cause of the incident was not immediately disclosed.
One passenger also tweeted an image of an airline crew member carrying what appears to be a piece of an aircraft that fell off during the incident.
The cause of the incident was not immediately disclosed.