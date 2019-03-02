Two planes clip wings at Newark Airport: Officials

NEWARK — Two airplanes clipped wings at Newark International Airport during Saturday morning’s winter storm.

A taxiing Southwest plane struck wings with a parked airliner at a gate in Terminal A shortly after 7 a.m., according to Port Authority officials.

No injuries were reported, and passengers will be rebooked to new flights.

Passengers on board tweeted images of the incident.

The cause of the incident was not immediately disclosed.

Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac. #whatashitshow #thisisfun pic.twitter.com/S8kCfFToO1 — Bryan Rogers (@iambryanrogers) March 2, 2019

Plane collision at EWR. @SouthwestAir Not looking good to get to #FLL by 2pm pic.twitter.com/287VArvX1o — Alex Diefenbach (@AlexDief) March 2, 2019

One passenger also tweeted an image of an airline crew member carrying what appears to be a piece of an aircraft that fell off during the incident.

