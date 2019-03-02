Teenager steals phone out of woman’s hand on Brooklyn subway, runs off train: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a teenage boy they say stole a cell phone right out of a woman’s hand on a subway in Brooklyn.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, at about 7:50 p.m., the teen approached the 30-year-old victim on a northbound 2 train as it approached the Newkirk Avenue subway station in Flatbush, police said.

As the train came to a stop, the suspect snatched the woman’s phone right out of her hand before running off the train at the station, according to authorities.

Officials said the suspect ran onto Nostrand Avenue and was not located.

Police describe the suspect as a man, age 16 to 19 years old, and last seen wearing a green scarf, a black jacket with a track jacket underneath, and boots. They also released the above image of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).