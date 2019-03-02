Sunday snowstorm likely biggest yet; Over six inches expected in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A snowstorm expected to hit the tri-state area Sunday night will possibly be the biggest in the latest series of snowfalls.

Each of the last three systems have been getting bigger. First we got under 1 inch on Thursday morning. Then just 1.5 inches on Friday morning. Saturday morning we had 1.5 to 5 inches, depending on where you live. As usual, storm tracks and your location play big roles, and almost every storm has a few pockets of heavier rates.

This next system on Sunday is going to be a genuine headache because it's the biggest, and wettest, of them all.

This storm should be a quick-mover, but it will be enough to cause big problems on Sunday night and Monday morning, especially during the rush-hour commute.

Sunday is looking to be the biggest snowfall of the season yet for many in the tri-state area. Some places could even see over six inches.

The models are all printing out different solutions. A few put the heaviest snow band 30 miles up-and-down I-95, and that includes the city.

A few models show a moderate snowfall with some coastal mixing to keep amounts lower. There are even differences in placement of where the heaviest snow will fall. So, this is going to be a tough forecast but definitely be prepared for hazardous travel Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

Fortunately, the storm will be out of here by Monday afternoon.

Monday will be windy and cold with highs mostly in the 30's. Then even colder air comes pouring in for the middle week.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Some flurries and temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees below average are possible. Highs will likely only be in the 20s, with night temperatures in the teens and single digits.

Then, yet another storm is possibly on the way and could hit next weekend.