Snow blankets tri-state area with first of two storms

NEW YORK — As the first of two storms moves along the tri-state area Saturday morning, a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the region as the second storm approaches.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday.

Parts of the region have seen snow totals anywhere between an inch on Long Island to 5 inches in New Jersey as of Saturday morning.

Airports in the tri-state area are also experiencing delays at an average of 30 minutes to one hour in several flights, according to Flightaware.com.

LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport are seeing departure and arrival delays of about an hour while John F. Kennedy International Airport is seeing departure delays of about 35 minutes.

Anyone traveling is advised to check with their airlines for any delays and canellations.

Snow is expected to taper off before the afternoon. The rest of Saturday will remain cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s. In the evening, a cold front could bring a brief round of snow showers with perhaps coating in spots. Temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

A more impressive storm moves in Sunday night bringing the potential of heavy snow where amounts could total as much as 10 inches. It just a matter of where in the region does that occur.

Sunday could feature some sun in the morning, but the clouds will return in the afternoon as the next, more potent storm moves into the region. Snow could move in during the evening and depending on the exact track of the low, could mix at times with some rain along the coast.

The winter storm watch goes into effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for parts of the Hudson, Essex and Union counties.

Those traveling are advised to be cautious due to hazardous conditions.

Either way, the storm should depart early Monday morning leaving us with a very cold upcoming workweek. The jet stream will take a dip across the eastern half of the nation and that will allow temperatures will be only be in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday.

The core of the cold arrives on Wednesday with daytime highs in the 20s and wind chills probably in single digits and the teens. Temperatures do start to recover for the latter half of the week, but there are indications of another storm for next weekend.