Group brutally kicks, punches 4 Brooklyn homeless men as they sleep: police

**Warning: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers**

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Four homeless men were viciously attacked and robbed by a group of men as they slept in front of a Brooklyn building, according to police.

The suspects walked up to the four men sleeping and sitting in front of 1002 60 Ave. in Borough Park, Brooklyn at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 and first asked the victims for money, authorities said.

Based on surveillance footage provided by police, the group almost immediately began to kick and punch the victims, and then throw objects at them.

One of the suspects also stole $5 from one of the victims before the group fled, police said.

EMS responded as well and two of the victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

While the other two victims initially refused medical attention at the scene, one of them later complained of head pain and was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. That victim is now listed in critical condition with severe head trauma, according to police.

